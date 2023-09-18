Folk Musical Festival-Lok Sanskriti Utsab

Folk music has a very strong base and popularity, thanks to the immense contributions by great mystic bards of Bangladesh and West Bengal. It is deeply connected with the psyche of Bangladesh as well as West Bengal and resonates through the villages of both the Bengals.

To acquaint themselves with urban city dwellers and reassess the glorious culture and heritage of Bengal, Purple Touch Creatives, a Delhi based socio Cultural organization and Dakshin Delhi Kali Bari Association hosted a two-day festival of traditional folk songs to promote Bangla music.

The Folk Festival was inaugurated by Chief Guest, Ex- Lok Sabha Member Shri Abhijit Mukherjee, son of late Shri Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India.

The event Folk Festival Lok Sanskriti Utsab (Sonajhurir Haat), held at the temple ground of Dakshin Delhi Kali Bari New Delhi on 16-17th September,2023, where the true beauty and magic of traditional Indian culture and heritage was on full display during the festival.

With traditional instruments like ektara, dotara, dhol, banshi, khamak, mondola, several instrumentalists set off the event playing folk melodies by artists and performers from different villages in West Bengal who showcased the true inspirational traditional Indian art forms like Raibenshe, Bhawaiya, Bhatiali,Jhummur & Baul Akhra.

There was also under the night sky, with the beauty of the Maa Kali temple serving as inspiration, unforgettable performances by renowned musicians Swapna Adhikari Baul and Lakhan Das Baul who mesmerized the packed audience with their talent.

The audience was also left spellbound by the Music exponents enchanting vocalization of the mother and daughter duo, Ila Maa and Ayushi, who along with the other musicians had made everyone present cheering & dancing to the festivities.They performed a few folk themed Tagore songs at the event also.

Traditional artisans also displayed their masterful pieces for all to display and buy for the very special occasion, which helped promote the traditional cottage industry of our country.

Speaking about the importance and preservation of this art form, event director Asish Ranjan Das of Purple Touch Creatives beautifully elaborated on the timeless appeal of Bangla folk songs in contrast with modernism and urbanization and emphasized on music, especially folk melodies compared to other forms of art.

He said at the event, “The traditional culture and heritage of our great country, which has been handed down from countless generations, must be preserved at all costs.”

“These artists, who are facing financial crisis in present circumstances, must be helped so their beautiful art form is not lost to time, and they can live their lives with dignity and respect. This is the main mission of Purple Touch Creatives, and I personally would like to thank my core team members for their hard work & dedication to make this event a grand success”. I also would like to specially thank General Secretary Shri Subrata Das of Dakshin Delhi Kali Bari and his team members for hosting and supporting this very important cultural event” he added.