Falguni Shah: Only Indian to be nominated twice for ‘Grammy Academy Awards’

The New York-based Indian singer, Falguni Shah won the Grammy for her

album ‘ A Colourful World’. Falguni Shah also known as Falu has yet

again made India proud by winning a Grammy in the Best Children’s

category at the 64th Grammy Awards. The Mumbai-born singer-songwriter

showed her gratitude to the Recording Academy, which conducts the

Grammys, for the win.

Falguni Shah took to Instagram to express her happiness and gratitude

to have received the award, “We are humbled and thank the Recording

Academy for this tremendous recognition. THANK YOU! (sic)” Shah wrote

alongside her pictures from the event, which was held on Sunday night

in Las Vegas.

She performed for the opening number of the Grammy Premiere ceremony.

Her album ‘ A colourful world’ as described by herself caters to

making children recognize how different but united they are, and even

with different backgrounds and colours they call to live together on

planet earth with peace and prosperity. The Album itself has a great

diversity in terms of artists, producers, and musicians.

In the year 2019, Shah was nominated for The Best Children’s Album

category at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. She created the album for

her four-year-old son Nishaad to help him understand why he is

different from the other children in his pre-school. Her album carried

the essence of diversity and the message of having pride in one’s

identity. Falgunni who was raised in Mumbai moved to the US in the

year 2000 and with much struggle worked with a number of artists such

as Wyclef Jean, Philip Glass, Ricky Martin, Blues Traveler, and YO-YO

Ma. The singer who has performed with AR Rahman at the White House has

also gained training in Jaipuri music and the Banarsi style of Thumri.