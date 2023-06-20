Indian diaspora “beyond excited, overjoyed” on PM Modi’s US visit: Grammy winning singer Falguni Shah

Grammy Award-winning Indian-American singer Falguni Shah, who goes by the stage name “Falu”, and who has penned a song on Millets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that she and the entire Indian diaspora was “beyond excited” for the upcoming visit to the United States of the Prime Minister. “We are overjoyed that our Indian Prime Minister is coming to the US,” said Mumbai-born singer-songwriter, the face of the Indian diaspora in New York in an interaction with ANI.

Sharing her experience of collaborating for the ‘Abundance in Millets’ song, performed by Shah and her husband and singer Gaurav Shah, Falguni said, “After I won a Grammy, he (PM Modi) was so graceful. He tweeted about it. When I was touring in India I got an invitation to see him in Delhi at his residence. We had a great, meaningful conversation about music for 20 minutes and the power of music.”

“He told me, why don’t you use music as a tool, as a powerhouse to help farmers grow millets. So the vision came from him. I mean, he’s brilliant… The response (to the song) has been amazing because the cause of the song is to help end hunger and help farmers,” she added.

Shah said the cause behind the song was powerful and everyone supported it.

“He (PM Modi) is trying to solve hunger problems and so how anyone cannot like the cause. The overall experience was very unique and organic. We are so proud that Prime Minister Modi put in his time and I think it was very meaningful,” the singer said.

Falguni bagged the Best Children’s Music Album Grammy for ‘A Colourful World’ on April 4, 2022 and she said that to her surprise, PM Modi also extended his best wishes for winning her first-ever Grammy.

“Congratulations to Falguni Shah on winning the award for the Best Children’s Music Album at the Grammys. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours. @FaluMusic,” Modi tweeted on April 5, 2022.

PM Modi and Shah have collaborated for a special song titled, “Abundance in Millets.” The singer’s husband, Gaurav Shah also worked alongside and the song features a speech written and delivered by PM Modi.

PM Modi said that there is an abundance of health and well-being in Shree Anna or millets.

After Falguni also known as Falu came out with the song inspired by the Prime Minister’s initiative to get the UN to declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets, she tweeted about collaborating with the Prime Minister to write a song to promote millets, help farmers grow it and help end world hunger.

In reply, the Prime Minister tweeted, “Excellent effort @FaluMusic! There is abundance of health and well-being in Shree Ann or millets. Through this song, creativity has blended with an important cause of food security and removing hunger.”