64th Grammy Awards 2022; Host, Performers and nominations

Due to the COVID-19 safety conditions, a Grammy’s 2022 was postponed from January to April however the excitement for the biggest night for music still stays. The 64th Grammy Awards will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, Sunday, and broadcast live through CBS.

Just a week after the infamous incident of will smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars the Grammys comes with even more excitement. This year’s Grammys will see Jon Batiste with the most number of nominations as well as Saweetie being the only female rapper to have been nominated for a best new artist.

Noah the Host

Photo source: Twitter (@Trevornoah)

Performers to watch for

The performers for this year’s Grammy edition will be as star-studded as they can be. From the world-famous Korean group, BTS to Justin Bieber who has eight nominations will be performing at the awards. Other among them will be Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars, H.E.R., John Legend, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Curtis Stewart, J Balvin with Maria Becerra.

Artist nominations

Record of the Year:

Brandi Carlile – “Right on Time”

Doja Cat – “Kiss Me More” [ft. SZA]

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open

ABBA – “I Still Have Faith in You”

Jon Batiste – “Freedom”

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – “I Get a Kick Out of You”

Justin Bieber – “Peaches” [ft. Daniel Cesar and Giveon]

Song of the Year:

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

Justin Bieber – “Peaches” [ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon]

Brandi Carlile – “Right on Time”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile – “A Beautiful Noise”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”

H.E.R. – “Fight for You”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Kiss Me More” [ft. SZA]

Best New Artist:

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Album of the Year:

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Taylor Swift – Evermore

Kanye West – Donda

Jon Batiste – We Are

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love for Sale

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

H.E.R. – Back of My Mind

Lil Nas X – Montero