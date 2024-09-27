Elvish Yadav sees Rs 52 lakh in assets frozen by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken action against popular YouTuber Siddharth Yadav, known as Elvish Yadav, along with his friend, singer Rahul Yadav, commonly referred to as Fazilpuriya.

The ED has provisionally attached assets valued at over ₹52 lakh as part of a money laundering investigation. The agency announced that the attached assets include agricultural land located in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, as well as various bank deposits belonging to the individuals and their affiliated company, Sky Digital India Pvt. Ltd.

According to the ED’s statement, the total value of the attached properties amounts to ₹52.49 lakh. The investigation began when the ED registered a case in May, following a cognizance of an FIR and charge sheet filed against Elvish Yadav and others by the Gautam Buddh Nagar district police in Noida.

The police had previously conducted a thorough investigation that led to a charge sheet against Yadav and several associated individuals.

The controversy surrounding Yadav escalated when both he and Fazilpuriya engaged in illegal activities involving wildlife. The second FIR claims that the duo used snakes in their music videos and vlogs, leading to accusations of cruelty against wildlife.

The ED emphasized that its investigation is ongoing and that it has identified the “Proceeds of Crime” associated with these activities, resulting in the attachment of both movable and immovable properties.

Elvish Yadav’s legal troubles intensified earlier this year when the Noida police arrested him on March 17. This arrest was part of an investigation into allegations regarding the use of snake venom as a recreational drug at parties reportedly hosted by Yadav.

He has faced serious charges under several legal frameworks, including the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Wildlife Protection Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The origin of the investigation dates back to November 3 of last year, when there was an FIR against him at the Noida Sector 49 police station. The complaint was lodged by a representative of the animal rights organization People for Animals (PFA), which raised concerns about the treatment of wildlife in connection with Yadav’s online content.