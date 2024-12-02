Elton John faces setback: “I’ve lost eyesight, but not my spirit”

Music legend and five-time Grammy winner Elton John recently revealed that he has lost his eyesight following an infection. Despite his health challenges, the 76-year-old icon displayed his trademark resilience and gratitude during a charity event in London.

Addressing the audience at ‘The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical’ on Sunday evening, Elton John shared that he experienced the performance through sound alone. “I have lost my sight and couldn’t see the show, but I enjoyed listening to it,” he told the crowd at The Dominion Theatre. The event was hosted in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

The singer’s husband, David Furnish, was seen assisting him off the stage. Elton expressed heartfelt appreciation for Furnish’s unwavering support during his health ordeal. “To my husband, who’s been my rock — thank you. I couldn’t attend many of the previews, but I’ve loved listening to it,” he said.

Elton disclosed that his vision problems began in July after an infection in the south of France left him blind in his right eye. With his left eye also impaired, his ability to work has been significantly affected. Plans for a new album have been paused, as reading lyrics and recording music has become increasingly difficult.

“It’s been four months now, and I’m still unable to see. My left eye isn’t great either. We’re working on improving it, but for now, I’m stuck,” he explained. Elton admitted that while he can participate in interviews and some events, more intricate tasks like recording in a studio remain challenging.

Despite these setbacks, the “Rocket Man” singer remains hopeful and grateful. He described the experience as a humbling one, but emphasized his appreciation for life. “I’m so lucky. I truly am the luckiest man in the world,” he remarked.

Fans can look forward to his upcoming documentary, ‘Elton John: It’s Never Too Late’, which offers an intimate look at his extraordinary journey.