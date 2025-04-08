Madonna and Elton John finally make peace after years of bad blood—Here’s how it happened

In a moment that fans never saw coming, music legends Madonna and Elton John have officially squashed their long-standing feud—and the internet is loving every second of it.

Madonna took to Instagram this week to share the big news, posting an emotional reflection on their reconciliation and calling it a full-circle moment decades in the making.

Her post began with the words, “We Finally Buried the Hatchet!!!” and what followed was a heartfelt recounting of how two icons finally let go of years of tension.

The feud between Madonna and Elton John wasn’t exactly a quiet one. It started brewing back in the early 2000s, largely fueled by Elton’s not-so-subtle digs at Madonna’s work.

In 2002, he criticized her James Bond theme song ‘Die Another Day’. But the real mic-drop moment came in 2004 during the Q Awards, when Elton blasted Madonna’s nomination for Best Live Act.

“Madonna, best live act? F’off. Since when has lip-syncing been live?” he said bluntly. “Everyone who lip-syncs on stage in public when you pay like 75 quid to see them should be shot. Thank you very much.”

But this past weekend, something shifted. Elton John was the musical guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’, performing alongside Brandi Carlile. Madonna decided to attend, and what happened backstage turned into an emotional reunion years in the making.

According to Madonna, the moment was raw and honest. She said Elton’s first words to her were simple but powerful: “Forgive me.”

In her caption, Madonna wrote about sneaking out of her house as a teenager to see Elton perform in Detroit—a moment that, she says, helped shape her path as an artist.

“Seeing him perform when I was in high school changed the course of my life,” she wrote. “I had always felt like an outsider growing up, and watching him on stage helped me to understand that it was OK to be different—to stand out—to take the road less traveled by. In fact, it was essential.”

She went on to say that the feud hurt her deeply over the years, especially because it was with someone she once admired.

“For decades, it hurt me to know that someone I looked up to and respected had publicly criticized me,” she admitted. “But when I found out Elton was performing on SNL, I decided to go.”

The reunion clearly meant just as much to Elton. He reshared Madonna’s post on his Instagram Story and described the encounter as “a healing moment.”

It’s not just warm feelings and good vibes, either. Both artists are in exciting phases of their careers. Elton John and Brandi Carlile recently dropped a collaborative album titled ‘Who Believes in Angels’, and their performance on ‘SNL’ was part of a larger CBS special.

Madonna, meanwhile, is working on ‘Confessions 2’—a follow-up to her iconic 2005 dance-pop masterpiece, ‘Confessions on a Dance Floor’.