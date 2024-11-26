Elton John opens up about losing vision in right eye

Elton John has opened up about a difficult health challenge he faced this summer, revealing that he lost vision in his right eye due to a severe eye infection. The iconic singer, who has been recuperating quietly, shared his emotional experience in a recent interview.

Describing the impact of the infection, Elton admitted that it “floored” him. “I can’t see anything. I can’t read anything, I can’t watch anything,” he said. The infection, which started earlier this year, has left him with limited vision, and recovery has been slow.

In September, John shared on social media that the process of healing would take time, but he remained optimistic about regaining his sight.

Advertisement

“There’s hope and encouragement that it will be okay, but I’m kind of stuck at the moment,” he explained. “Going into the studio and recording, I don’t know.” Despite these challenges, Elton’s determination to push forward is evident. He mentioned that his left eye isn’t in the best condition either, which has further hindered his ability to read lyrics or watch content. Still, he’s focusing on improving his vision, taking proactive steps toward recovery.

As he continues his recovery, Elton John has received an outpouring of support from friends and fans, including a number of high-profile celebrities. Fashion icon Donatella Versace expressed her love and well-wishes, saying, “Sending you so much love Elton! Feel better soon. Love you.”

Singer Natalie Imbruglia also shared a heartfelt message, “Sending love and healing energy your way!” Other stars, such as Billy Porter and Hannah Waddingham, have also shown their support for the “Your Song” singer during this tough time.

While dealing with this difficult setback, Elton remains positive. Reflecting on his life and career, he expressed gratitude for the unwavering support he’s received from his medical team and family. “I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks,” he wrote in a recent update.

Despite the hurdles, Elton’s outlook remains hopeful. “I’m feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far,” he added.

The 76-year-old singer has also been preparing for his new album, although he admitted that it’s been a while since he last worked on new music. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his vision and health, Elton remains focused on his career and personal growth. “I’m the luckiest man in the world,” he said. “I am proud of my attitude toward myself and what’s going on. I’m just very lucky and I’m very grateful.”