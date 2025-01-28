Elli AvrRam takes a nostalgic dive in ‘Ilu Ilu 1998’

Bollywood star Elli AvrRam is gearing up to transport audiences to the vibrant and unforgettable world of the 1990s in her Marathi debut, ‘Ilu Ilu 1998’.

The film, directed by Ajinkya Bapu Phalke, is a nostalgic blend of romance, comedy, and heartfelt drama that captures the essence of an era defined by mixtapes, landlines, and iconic catchphrases.

The title, inspired by the popular ’90s phrase, sets the tone for a story brimming with charm and whimsy. Elli plays Ms. Pinto, a warm and dynamic Goan Catholic English teacher.

Sharing her excitement, Elli AvrRam said, “The moment I read the script, I was drawn to the depth and charm of Ms. Pinto. She’s a woman full of warmth and subtle complexities, and I couldn’t wait to bring her to life. Venturing into Marathi cinema felt like a natural step, and this project is my love letter to the ‘90s.”

Her enthusiasm for the film was instant. “When I heard the title, I thought, ‘Ilu Ilu! I’m in!’ It’s such a quirky ride back in time – the fashion, the music, the drama. 1998 is calling, and I’m answering in full filmy style!”

Elli’s role promises to showcase her in a completely new light. From vintage outfits to grooving to retro beats, she’s embracing the era with full flair.

The film promises a delightful mix of humor and heart, with a stellar cast and a storyline that’s sure to resonate with audiences of all ages.

‘Ilu Ilu 1998’ is going to hit theaters on January 31, offering a feel-good escape into a bygone era.

Get ready to join Elli AvrRam on this quirky journey back in time – because the ‘90s have never looked cooler!