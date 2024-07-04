Ellen DeGeneres recalls past controversy with comedy

Ellen DeGeneres addressed her tumultuous past head-on during her “Ellen’s Last Stand…Up” tour stop in Santa Rosa, California, showing no signs of regret as she confronted the controversies that led to her exit from daytime television two years ago.

Known for her upbeat demeanor on screen, DeGeneres didn’t shy away from the accusations that tarnished her reputation. Refuting claims of being cruel, she asserted to her audience, “I am many things, but I am not mean,” in a candid rebuttal to allegations that surfaced in 2020. At that time, BuzzFeed News detailed accounts from current and former employees who anonymously accused her and show executives of fostering a toxic workplace environment, contradicting the show’s “be kind” ethos.

Following the backlash, which prompted a public apology, DeGeneres announced in May 2021 that her long-running show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” would conclude after its 19th season. However, during her recent performance, she approached the controversy with a dose of humor, joking about her time away from the limelight.

Acknowledging her reputation as a demanding boss, DeGeneres admitted to being tough and impatient but denied being malicious. “I can be demanding and impatient and tough. I am a strong woman,” she affirmed, addressing criticisms of her leadership style.

Throughout the show, DeGeneres intertwined personal anecdotes with reflections on her career, referencing her previous struggles, including the fallout after publicly coming out as gay in 1997. With a touch of self-deprecating humor, she mused about the possibility of facing another setback in the future, quipping, “Next time, they will kick me out for being old.”

As she concluded her set, DeGeneres announced that her current tour and the accompanying Netflix special would mark her farewell from stand-up comedy. “This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done,” she told her fans, signaling the end of an era in her entertainment career.

In her characteristic style, Ellen DeGeneres navigated through past controversies with a mix of sincerity and humor, bidding farewell to her audience while remaining unapologetically herself.