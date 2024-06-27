Oprah reflects on decades of weight shaming: “I’m done with it”

Oprah Winfrey, the beloved media mogul and cultural icon, has spent decades under the public microscope, often finding herself at the center of harsh ridicule about her weight. In a heartfelt conversation on the debut episode of “The Jamie Kern Lima Show,” Oprah shared her personal struggles with the relentless body shaming she endured throughout her career.

Reflecting on this painful chapter, Oprah revealed how mocking her size became an almost accepted norm in the entertainment industry. “For 25 years, every single week, in one form or another, there was some tabloid exploitation of my weight,” she recounted. “Making fun of my weight was a national sport for 25 years.” The pervasive nature of this ridicule extended beyond tabloids, with comedians and TV shows frequently using her body as a punchline.

One of the most distressing memories Oprah shared was a skit from the popular show “In Living Color.” In this particular segment, a character representing her continually ate until she eventually exploded, much to the audience’s amusement. “The comedy bit was that eventually she just exploded, and the whole audience fell out laughing. And the woman was me,” she recalled. “That was just accepted. That was a thing that was accepted.”

Oprah’s candid recounting underscores the broader issue of body shaming in the media, particularly how it was once considered acceptable to mock someone’s appearance for entertainment. Despite the immense hurt it caused, Oprah carried this burden with resilience and grace. Now, as she steps into her 70s, she has made a conscious decision to leave this painful past behind. “I’ve just recently turned 70 and I’m not carrying it into the next decade. I’m done with it,” she declared.

Her story is a powerful reminder of the damaging effects of body shaming and the importance of kindness and respect. It also highlights how the media landscape has evolved, with many celebrities now speaking out about their experiences and advocating for a more compassionate and respectful discourse.

Oprah’s willingness to share her story serves as an inspiration to many who have faced similar struggles. As society continues to move towards greater acceptance and understanding, her journey offers hope and a reminder that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.