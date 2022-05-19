Ektaa Kapoor’s ‘Apharan 2’ trailer takes viewers from Haridwar to Serbia

Apaharan is all set to make its comeback with the second season on Voot Select. The first season was a bang on, and now some glimpses from the second season are here. The makers of Apharan have dropped some seconds trailer today.

Apharan 2 features Arunoday Singh, aka Rudra Shrivastava, traveling from the ghats of Haridwar to the icy locales of Serbia for a secret mission. In the new season of Ekta Kapoor and Jio Studios’ Apaharan, Rudra sets out on a risky mission to kidnap criminal mastermind BBS. His chase makes him cross borders, and take on a whole lot of bad guys.

The trailer also features Nidhi Singh as Ranjana Srivastava who plays Rudra’s wife battling drug addiction. Also featured in the trailer is Snehil Dixit Mehra as Gillauri and Saanand Verma as Satyanarayan Dubey.

Talking about playing Ranjana, Nidhi Singh said: “My character Ranjana finds herself in a world of trouble this season, and her husband Rudra will move heaven and earth to help her. Be it complex plot twists, exciting characters, or a foot-thumping soundtrack, the makers have outdone themselves this time.”

“The show takes off from the very first episode itself! I am thankful to Ektaa for casting me again in the second season of this brilliant show. Viewers are in for a treat with this second season.”

Talking about her role, Snehil aka Gillauri, said: “From being a creative director in the first season to essaying such a fun, quirky yet important role in the second season, this has been an absolute joyride for me. Playing Gillauri was a lot of fun. My character is very irreverent and funny which adds to the show’s entertainment.”

In the trailer, we also get to see humorous moments courtesy of Rudra’s old flame Ranjana ‘Ranju’ Srivastava, played by Nidhi Singh. While Arunoday is totally in the skin of the character, what grabs attention is the chartbuster Bollywood songs like “Dum Maro Dum”, “Piya Tu” and “Jumma Chumma” that play in the background, lifting the mood of the trailer.

Produced by Ding entertainment, and directed by Santosh Singh, ‘Apharan 2’ will be streaming from May 24 on ALTBalaji.

-WITH INPUTS FROM IANS.