Ed Sheeran goes desi: Mumbai auto, Punjabi lyrics & all the feels in new video

Ed Sheeran is back with a desi twist—and fans in India can’t get enough!

The British singer-songwriter, who visited India earlier this year, just dropped a fun, vibrant sneak peek of his upcoming track ‘Sapphire’, and it’s brimming with local flavour.

The Instagram reel shows desi Ed Sheeran casually cruising through the streets of Mumbai in an auto rickshaw, all smiles, waving to fans, and singing along to his new tune. But here’s what really sent the internet into a frenzy: he sings in Punjabi.

Yes, you read that right.

In the video, Sheeran belts out a line that goes, “Cham cham chamke sitaare wargi,” and fans lost it. The comments section exploded with love, laughter, and a little desi pride.

“Cham Cham chamke SITARE VARGEE!!!” one user exclaimed. Another joked, “Someone please give him an Aadhaar card already,” while a third called it, “THE SONG of the year.”

Alongside the video, Sheeran captioned it: “Riding around the streets of India, missing high-fives. Sapphire out June 5th, 8:30am ET / 1:30pm BST / 6pm IST.”

The short clip captures the singer soaking in the chaos and charm of Mumbai like a true local—auto ride and all.

Sheeran has been building anticipation for ‘Sapphire’ for a while now. The track will be part of his upcoming album ‘Play’, which he recently described as a celebration of joy, colour, and cultural connection.

He shared that the album emerged after a dark period in his life, and this project is all about healing and embracing life with open arms.

“Coming out of all of that, I just wanted to create joy and technicolour, and explore cultures in the countries I was touring,” he posted earlier this month.