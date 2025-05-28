Akshay Kumar keeps Charlie Chaplin close to heart, and in his wallet!

At the trailer launch of ‘Housefull 5’, Akshay Kumar gave fans and media a charming peek into a personal side of him — his deep admiration for the king of silent comedy, Charlie Chaplin.

While the event was meant to spotlight the upcoming slapstick extravaganza, Akshay managed to steal attention with a heartfelt gesture that proved just how much the comic legend means to him.

As the cast and crew introduced the film to the press, the conversation steered toward slapstick comedy — a genre not many actors in today’s Bollywood dabble in confidently.

Akshay, however, stood firm in its defence, saying, “Slapstick comedy is no joke — it’s one of the toughest forms to pull off. People think it’s just about falling or getting hit, but making people laugh through physical humour takes real timing and talent.”

Referring to his co-stars like Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and Nana Patekar — all of whom are part of this comic rollercoaster — Akshay pointed out that their collective experience helped shape the madness of ‘Housefull 5’ into something unique.

“It’s not just slapstick. It’s action mixed with physical comedy. That’s the fun of it,” he added.

Then came the moment that left everyone smiling. Akshay, visibly nostalgic, asked the media present if they wanted to see someone special he carries with him.

With a unanimous “Yes!” from the room, Akshay Kumar reached into his wallet and pulled out a photograph of none other than Charlie Chaplin.

“He’s been with me for years,” Akshay shared. “His work, his timing, his presence — it’s timeless. He didn’t just make people laugh; he made them feel. That’s what I aspire to do, even in a film as crazy as ‘Housefull 5’.”

Chaplin, of course, is an iconic figure in film history. With a career spanning over six decades, the silent era’s “Little Tramp” left an indelible mark not just with his comedy but with the heart behind it.

From films like ‘City Lights’ and ‘Modern Times’ to receiving a 12-minute standing ovation at the 1972 Academy Awards, Chaplin’s legacy continues to inspire entertainers across the world — Akshay included.

Meanwhile, ‘Housefull 5’ promises a high-octane dose of comedy chaos. The film boasts an ensemble cast that includes not only Akshay, Riteish, and Abhishek but also Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Ranjeet, Johny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, Sonam Bajwa, and Soundarya Sharma.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is slated to hit theatres on June 6.