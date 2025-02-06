Ed Sheeran & AR Rahman set Chennai stage on fire with epic mash-up

On a memorable Wednesday night in Chennai, Grammy-winning artist Ed Sheeran and legendary music composer AR Rahman joined forces for an electrifying performance that left the audience in awe.

The duo performed a unique mash-up that blended Sheeran’s global hit ‘Shape of You’ with Rahman’s iconic ‘Urvashi’. The catchy rhythm of ‘Shape of You’ was seamlessly paired with Rahman’s vocals, creating a one-of-a-kind musical experience.

Sheeran strummed his guitar while Rahman took the mic. Both artists showcased their exceptional talent in perfect harmony.

Check Ed Sheeran and AR Rahman performing together:

The evening kicked off with a special performance by Jonita Gandhi, a well-known playback singer with hits like ‘Gilehriyaan’ and ‘Dil Ka Telephone’.

Gandhi, who has been an ardent fan of Sheeran for years, was happy to open for the star. “I’ve covered some of Ed’s music in the past, and I admire how versatile he is,” she shared before the concert.

She also mentioned how excited she was to finally perform alongside the English singer, especially after missing his previous performance in Mumbai due to a conflicting schedule.

The Chennai concert is part of Sheeran’s ‘+ – = ÷ x’ Tour, organized by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live. Last year, Sheeran had a memorable collaboration with Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh in Mumbai. The two artists were vibing together backstage, with Diljit sharing a video on Instagram, captioned “ONE LOVE”.

At the time, both Sheeran and Dosanjh dressed casually. Sheeran opted for a white t-shirt and black shorts, a laid-back look suited to the summer heat.