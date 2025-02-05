Ed Sheeran stunned by fierce Indian head massage!

Ed Sheeran is making the most of his India tour, blending his music with local experiences, and recently, he shared a fun video on Instagram of himself getting a traditional Indian head massage. Clearly amused by the vigorous technique, he captioned it, “This kind of slaps.”

Fans quickly took to the comments section with hilarious reactions. One joked, “Now we know why you might forget lyrics!” while another asked, ‘”You okay, Ed?”‘ The clip went viral, adding to the excitement around his tour.

Check the video of Ed Sheeran getting head massage:

The British singer-songwriter kicked off his ‘Mathematics’ tour in Pune on January 30 with a spectacular performance. Wearing a ‘‘Pune’’ T-shirt, he embraced the city’s spirit, receiving an overwhelming response from the audience.

During the show, he took a moment to thank fans and shared that, while he had performed in Mumbai twice before, this was his first time bringing his music to other Indian cities. He expressed how every visit makes him feel like a tourist, exploring and enjoying India’s vibrant culture.

The Pune concert was opened by singer-actor Dot., known for her role in ‘The Archies’.

On February 2, Sheeran performed at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City, delivering another electrifying night of music. Indian singer Armaan Malik opened the show, setting the tone for a memorable evening.

His journey across India is far from over, with upcoming concerts lined up in Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi-NCR. Produced by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, the tour promises world-class entertainment for fans across the country.