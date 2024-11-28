Dua Lipa arrives in Mumbai for her first ever India concert

International pop sensation Dua Lipa has touched down in Mumbai, ready to electrify fans with her maiden performance in India.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter was spotted at Kalina airport on Thursday, stepping out in a casual yellow T-shirt paired with black pants. While she appeared slightly travel-weary, Dua’s arrival has already sparked excitement among her Indian fanbase.

This visit marks her second time in the country, though it holds a different purpose. Dua’s first trip to India saw her vacationing discreetly in Rajasthan, enjoying a peaceful getaway.

This time, however, she’s here to take center stage and capture the spotlight with her much-anticipated concert on November 30.

Adding to the excitement is Indian playback singer Jonita Gandhi, who will kick off the event. The presence of Dua Lipa in Mumbai, India has also rekindled discussions about a viral mashup of her hit track “Levitating” with “Wo Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai,” a classic Bollywood number from ‘Baadshah’.

Speaking about it recently, Dua expressed her amazement, calling the fusion “incredible” and acknowledging how it resonated with fans worldwide.

Dua Lipa’s journey from model to global music icon has been nothing short of remarkable. Signed by Warner Bros. in 2014, she burst onto the music scene with her self-titled debut album in 2017, which climbed to number three on the UK Albums Chart.

Hits like “Be the One,” “IDGAF,” and “New Rules” catapulted her to stardom, earning her the Brit Awards for British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act in 2018.

Fast forward to 2024, and Dua has not only secured seven Brit Awards and three Grammys but also a place on Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people. Known for her electrifying stage presence and relatable lyrics, she remains one of the most beloved artists of her generation.