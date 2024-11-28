Priyanka Gandhi channels Indira’s grace in Kerala Kasavu saree at Lok Sabha oath

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s first day as a Member of Parliament was marked by both political significance and emotional resonance because while taking her oath in the Lok Sabha, she chose to wear a traditional Kerala Kasavu saree, a choice that evoked memories of her grandmother, Indira Gandhi.

The pristine white saree with its elegant gold border not only highlighted Priyanka’s connection to her roots but also symbolized a bond with the people of Wayanad, her constituency.

Indira Gandhi, renowned for her strategic symbolism, often opted for similar traditional attire during her time in office. The visual similarity between Priyanka and her grandmother struck a nostalgic chord among many observers.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Priyanka reflected on her late grandmother and her father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. “I did think about her [Indira Gandhi] and my father,” she admitted, adding a personal touch to the historic moment.

The Kerala Kasavu saree is more than a garment—it represents the cultural heritage and unity of Kerala, and by donning it, Priyanka Gandhi appeared to pay homage to the people of Wayanad, who entrusted her with their mandate in this year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Priyanka’s family was present to support her during this landmark moment. Her mother, Sonia Gandhi, brother Rahul Gandhi, and children Raihan Vadra and Miraya Vadra attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Priyanka’s victory in Wayanad was emphatic. She defeated Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI) by an impressive margin of 4,10,931 votes. Wayanad has long been a Congress bastion, and the seat became available after Rahul Gandhi, who had previously represented the constituency, shifted to Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, following his win in both seats during the recent elections.

The Wayanad contest was a three-way race, with Priyanka competing against Sathyan Mokeri and BJP’s Navya Haridas.

The by-elections, held across 48 assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats in 15 states, were significant for the Congress. Another notable victory came from Maharashtra, where Congress leader Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan won the Nanded Lok Sabha seat. Chavan secured 5,86,788 votes, succeeding the late Congress MP Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan, whose passing had necessitated the bypoll.