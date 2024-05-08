Drake’s Toronto mansion hit in drive-by, guard injured

In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, Drake’s lavish Toronto mansion found itself in the crosshairs of a drive-by shooting, with a security guard bearing the brunt of the attack, suffering serious injuries.

Toronto’s finest wasted no time in responding to the distress call, swiftly descending upon the scene situated at Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue in the upscale Bridle Path district. The wounded guard, stationed outside Drake’s abode, was promptly whisked away to Sunnybrook Hospital for urgent medical attention.

At a subsequent press briefing held outside the rapper’s Toronto mansion, Inspector Paul Krawczyk relayed initial details of the harrowing incident. It appears the guard was on duty outside the property’s gates when the barrage of gunfire erupted, catching him in its dangerous trajectory.

Authorities have already begun sifting through surveillance footage from the mansion’s security cameras, hoping to piece together the puzzle of this brazen attack. Krawczyk noted the presence of individuals in a vehicle at the scene but refrained from divulging further details, emphasizing the nascent stage of the investigation.

While tongues wag about potential motives, speculation has naturally veered toward the longstanding rivalry between Drake and fellow wordsmith Kendrick Lamar. However, Krawczyk remained cautious, indicating that it’s premature to draw any direct correlations.

As Toronto’s finest delve deeper into the matter, they’re leaving no stone unturned, canvassing the neighborhood for eyewitnesses and any additional footage that might illuminate the events leading up to the shooting.

In the midst of this turmoil, Drake himself remains unharmed and is lending his full cooperation to the authorities. As the investigation progresses, all eyes are on unraveling the mystery shrouding this alarming attack on one of music’s biggest icons, while the community awaits answers and justice for the injured guard.