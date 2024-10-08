Taylor Swift outruns Rihanna to become the world’s richest female musician

Amid her ongoing Eras Tour, American music sensation Taylor Swift has been on a record-breaking spree. Now, the ‘Lover’ hitmaker has added another major milestone to her wall of fame. As reported by Forbes, Taylor Swift now wears the crown of the world’s richest female musician. Boasting an enviable net worth of 1.6 billion dollars, she outruns Rihanna who flaunts a net worth of 1.4 billion dollars. Swift is now just behind Jay-Z on the musicians list on the Forbes list. Notably, Taylor is the first music artist to enter the billionaires club with only her music and performances, as per reports.

Taylor Swift started amassing wealth last year with the onset of her highly successful Eras Tour. This cemented her journey towards achieving billionaire status. The multi-venue concert Tour will generate around 4.1 billion dollars for the ‘Bad Blood’ songstress, going by the reports. According to Forbes, Taylor Swift’s fortune comprises nearly 600 million dollars earned from royalties and touring. Swift is said to have made 100 million dollars in royalties from Spotify streaming alone in 2023. This largely comprises her 2022 album ‘Midnights and her 2023 rerecording of ‘1989,’ ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version).’ Moreover, an additional 600 million dollars comes from her music catalogue and approximately 125 million dollars from her real estate holdings.

The milestone is particularly impressive for the pop star since is she id dubbed to be the only musician in history to boast such high numbers solely on the basis of her music and performances. While several other artists are proud owners of hit brands, Swift has managed to bag the title with just her songs.

In 2019, Swift shared that she would re-release her older music to fully own her music. This formed a major chunk of her album sales. The decision followed her highly publicised fallout with celebrity manager Scooter Braun. Braun was also the owner of Big Machine Records, under which Swift had produced her first six albums.

Meanwhile, coming to her Eras Tour, Swift has completed the European segment of her tour. She will finish the tour by the end of this year. Additionally, Swift begins the final leg of the concerts in the U.S. on October 18 and will conclude in Canada in early December.

In related news, Taylor Swift recently endorsed US VP Kamala Harris in the White House race, fuming Donald Trump. In his response to Swift, Trump said that the artist would “pay a price” for it.