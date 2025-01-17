Drake sues his own music label UMG for defamation over Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’

As the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar intensifies, they leave no stone unturned to keep the battle alive. In an unanticipated move, Drake has filed a federal lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG). He accuses the label of defamation and negligence in connection with Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us.” The complaint states the track falsely labels Drake as a paedophile. Moreover, it accuses the label of endangering the ‘One Dance’ hitmaker’s life for corporate gain. Notably, the suit does not list Lamar as an accused and is solely directed at UMG.

The lawsuit accuses UMG of orchestrating a campaign to promote the controversial track through unethical practices. It alleges that the label used streaming bots, payola, and influencer marketing. The complaint reads, “UMG chose corporate greed over the safety and well-being of its artists, publishing false allegations and amplifying them to create a viral sensation.”

Drake claims that the song was “intended to convey the specific, unmistakable, and false factual allegation that Drake is a criminal paedophile.” He adds that the public should exert “vigilante justice” as a measure. The singer said it motivated attempted break-ins at his home. Subsequently, he had to travel with extra security and pull his seven-year-old son from his Toronto elementary school. The artist states, “UMG may spin this complaint as a rap beef gone legal, but this lawsuit is not about a war of words between artists.”

Additionally, the suit says that UMG’s actions were motivated by its efforts to secure lucrative contracts with both Kendrick Lamar and Drake. As per the complaint, Lamar’s short-term contract pushed UMG to try and maximise its sales. Meanwhile, it claims that Drake’s upcoming contract negotiations incentivised the label to devalue his brand. “UMG was incentivised to gain leverage in negotiations with both Lamar and Drake, prioritizing its business interests over ethical practices.”

Responding to the track, the suit states, “Drake is not a paedophile. He has never engaged in any criminal acts whatsoever.” Meanwhile, the lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for defamation and harassment.