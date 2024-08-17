Char masters crafts Charmurti

Charmurti, a music album comprising three music videos, was launched at a mall in Kolkata on 6 August this year by Flixbug Music.

The album features four maestros of Bengali contemporary singers, consisting of songs, Elomelo Ankabanka, a duet sung by Nachiketa Chakraborty and Subhamita Banerjee and written by Rajeev Dutta; Andhokare Disha, sung by Raghab Chatterjee and written by Gautam Susmit; and Chena Achena, sung by Rupankar Bagchi and also written by Gautam Susmit. The songs are now available on the Flixbug music channel on Youtube.

“My song, Elomelo Ankabanka, represents the emotional situation of a couple or even a person who has broken off or lost all hopes from life and again rises like a phoenix from its own ashes. The song gives hope of joy and contentment to the listeners. My words have been perfectly harmonised by our music director, Kundan Saha, and music arranger, Kutti da”, said Rajiv Dutta to The Statesman.

Rupankar Bhagchi, also shared his thoughts on his song titled, Chena Achena, “I hope my song caters to today’s listeners. Apart from that, the song has its own melody along with a melancholy, and has a contemporary arrangement.”

The launch became a star-studded affair as the music videos were launched by Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, the agricultural minister in the government of West Bengal, and Baishali Dalmia, the former member of West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

The occasion was graced by the album’s singers, Rupankar Bagchi and Raghab Chatterjee; its music director, Kundan Saha; its lyricists, Gautam Susmit and Rajeev Dutta; the founder of Flixbug Music, Debopriyo Chakraborty, along with other city glitterati.

“Filxbug Music aims to provide multilingual quality music for discerning listeners. From now on we will be launching unreleased gems of musical geniuses, in our YouTube channel monthly. In a couple of months’ time, we will be introducing Flixbug’s Music app. Charmurti features songs by four masters of Bengali contemporary music, representing a fusion of creativity, making each song refreshing for the listeners”, said Debopriyo Chakraborty.