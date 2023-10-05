Dr Kafeel Khan sends letter to SRK appreciates concern portrayed in movie

Dr. Kafeel Khan believes that one of the topics addressed in Shah Rukh Khan’s newest film, Jawan, was inspired by him. He has since addressed a letter to the Bollywood celebrity expressing his gratitude to the actor for bringing attention to the issue.

In the movie Jawan, Sanya Malhotra portrays a paediatrician who is wrongly held responsible for a hospital’s failure to provide timely care and the deaths of multiple children. Many admirers think Dr. Kafeel Khan was loosely modelled by her role. 63 children died in 2017 from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome despite the doctor’s efforts to ensure the hospital had enough oxygen, and the Uttar Pradesh government later imprisoned him for failing to perform his duty.

“Although I am aware that Jawan is a work of fiction, the similarities it draws to the Gorakhpur tragedy serve as a potent reminder of the structural flaws, indifference, and, most importantly, the innocent lives sacrificed. It highlights how urgently our healthcare system needs accountability. Despite not being a direct reference to me, the role played by @sanyamalhotra07 (as Dr. Eeram Khan) perfectly captured the struggles I went through. Although tragically the real perpetrators of “The Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy” are still at large, it was encouraging to see that they had been apprehended. I am still fighting to get my work back, and the 63 parents who lost their children are still waiting for justice.

A thorough first-hand description of the catastrophe and its aftermath is provided in his own book, The Gorakhpur Hospital catastrophe, which he also discussed. Additionally, he stated that if given the chance, he would be honoured to personally thank Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee. “I also want to reassure you that I will continue to serve my countrymen with sanctification, commitment, and drive. Once more, I want to thank you for being a ray of optimism. I’m looking forward to your thoughtful response,” he said.

Shah Rukh was the recipient of a handwritten letter from Dr. Kafeel, but it was never delivered, so he decided to post it online. He posted images of the letter and commented, “Unfortunately, @iamsrk sir, I was unable to collect your email address. As a result, I posted the letter, but it is still displaying as being in transit even after many days. I’m sharing it here as a result.

Dr. Kafeel Khan posted his review of the movie before seeing it. He had expressed gratitude to Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan for including the 2017 Gorakhpur tragedy.