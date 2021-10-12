DJ Shilpi, Prakriti Kakkar, and Samarth Swarup come together for Satrangi Piya

Actor-turned-DJ Shilpi Sharma, renowned for producing popular Bollywood remixes, announced the launch of her first single – Satrangi Piya, with Artist Originals (AO) – JioSaavn’s hit-breaking label for global South Asian artists.

Written by Kunaal Verma of the Hasi Ban Gaye fame and composed by Rangon Chatterjee, the track also features musical sensation Prakriti Kakkar and versatile singer/songwriter Samarth Swarup. Satrangi Piya is also accompanied by a music video starring DJ Shilpi. The video encapsulates the essence of true love by depicting the wide range of emotions that one might feel around people they cherish.

Speaking at the launch, DJ Shilpi said, “Satrangi Piya is a celebration of love and all its hues – the elation one feels when they love someone deeply, the passion and euphoria this feeling inspires. Through the song, we wanted listeners to reminisce and re-experience their own love stories. It was a delight working with Prakriti and Samarth and everyone involved, they transformed this song into a soulful journey with their melodious voices and honest effort.”

DJ Shilpi Sharma is India’s first-ever actor-turned-DJ and has been ranked at No. 2 in India by Djane Mag. The lady behind the official remixes of top Bollywood hits, she has worked with leading artists such as Arijit Singh, Pritam, Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah etc. Her official remix of Baby Doll has crossed a staggering 23+ million downloads to date.

Prakriti Kakkar rose to prominence with hits like Katra Katra, Gazab ka Hai Din, and Bheeg Loon, and has also sung a duet, Subah Subah, with Arijit Singh. Her non-movie discography includes Yaari Ve (ft. Meet Bros), Aa Jaana(ft. Jacky Bhagnani), SudharJa, Mafiyaan, and Kehndi Haan Kehndi Naa, along with a recent single with her twin, Sukriti, titled Majnu.

Samarth Swarup, is a singer, songwriter, music composer, multi-instrumentalist, and YouTuber who has been making waves in the Indian music scene. He was one of the top 12 finalists on Dil Hai Hindustani Season 1 on Star Plus and has performed in over 200 shows across the world, sharing the stage with names such as Arijit Singh. Samarth has also been supported by music legend Sonu Nigam for his unique sense of music.