Divya Prabha shines as ‘All we imagine as light’ wins Grand Prix at Cannes 2024

Indian actress Divya Prabha has captured global attention at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, starring in Payal Kapadia’s groundbreaking film “All We Imagine as Light,” which won the prestigious Grand Prix, the festival’s second-highest honor after the Palme d’Or. This momentous win was announced during the 77th edition’s closing ceremony, marking a significant milestone for Indian cinema on the international stage.

Divya Prabha, primarily known for her roles in Malayalam films, shone brightly in this celebrated film. She has previously gained acclaim for her performances in movies like “Take Off” and “Thamaasha.” Her talent was first recognized when she won the Kerala State Television Award for Best Second Actress in 2015 for her role in the TV serial “Eswaran Sakshiyayi.”

Her excellence continued to receive acknowledgment on international platforms, with a nomination for Best Actress at the 2022 Locarno Film Festival for the film “Ariyippu,” directed by Mahesh Narayanan. “Ariyippu” premiered in the international competition section of the 75th Locarno Film Festival and later released globally on Netflix in December 2022.

Divya’s journey in the film industry began with her debut in the 2013 film “Lokpal.” She later made her Tamil film debut in “Kayal,” directed by Prabhu Solomon, and appeared in the film “Vettah” directed by Rajesh Pillai. Her role as a nurse in the film “Take Off” was particularly notable. In 2018, she played supporting roles in the period drama “Kammara Sambhavam” and the sports thriller “Nonsense.” She also showcased her versatility on stage, performing in the theatre play “A Very Normal Family,” directed by Roshan Mathew. Her film “Thamaasha” further cemented her reputation as a talented actress.

With “All We Imagine as Light,” Divya Prabha has not only highlighted her acting prowess but has also contributed to a historic achievement for Indian cinema. Directed by Payal Kapadia, the film’s success at Cannes underscores the increasing recognition of Indian filmmakers and actors on the world stage. The film’s victory at Cannes is a testament to the compelling storytelling and powerful performances that have resonated with audiences and critics alike.

As Divya Prabha continues to rise in the film industry, her achievements at Cannes serve as an inspiration for aspiring actors and filmmakers. Her journey reflects dedication, versatility, and a commitment to excellence that has brought her international acclaim and set a new benchmark for Indian cinema.