Actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani shared a video performing the butterfly kick that has left her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff gushing.

In her new Instagram video, Disha pulls off the butterfly kick without any aid and flawlessly.

“Butterfly kick (butterfly and flower emoji),” she captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram Butterfly kick🦋🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Oct 7, 2020 at 11:30pm PDT

“Clean,” commented Tiger, with a fire and clap emoji.

Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff comment: “Wowwwwww deeeeshu.”

Disha is currently busy shooting for the upcoming film “Radhe”, which features superstar Salman Khan in the starring role, along with Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudeva. Salman recently shared his happiness on resuming shoot for the film after almost seven months.

The actress also has the starring role in “KTina”, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.