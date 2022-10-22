Directed by Ra Karthik’s ‘Nitham Oru Vaanam’ to release on Nov 4

The makers of the feel-good comedy “Nitham Oru Vaanam,” directed by Ra Karthik, announced on Saturday that it will have a worldwide premiere on November 4, 2022, starring actors Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma, and National Award winner Aparna Balamurali.

The movie, which was made by Rise East Sreenidhi Sagar in collaboration with Viacomm18, highlights the good parts of a person’s journey through life.

The film’s creators hope that viewers will leave the theatre with a sense of renewal and optimism.

The film was extensively shot in Chennai, Chandigarh, Manali, Gobichettipalayam, and Kolkata. It is set in various eras and gorgeous landscapes.

The music for this movie, which also features Anthony’s editing and Vidhu Ayyanna’s cinematography, was composed by Gopi Sundar.

