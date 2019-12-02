Dipika Kakar and hubby Shoaib Ibrahim, are undoubtedly the most loved celebrity couples of Indian television. The duo keeps giving couple goals every now and then by sharing their adorable pictures on social media, which actually works as a treat for their fans.

On Monday, Shoaib proved it once again by sharing another cute picture of him and Dipika. The actor took to his official Instagram handle to share a group picture of him along with his wife and friends. In the picture, Shoiab can be seen explaining something to Dipika and others enjoying the discussion.

Alongside the picture, Shoaib wrote, “Fake candid!!! We all did a pretty good job right (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Fake candid!!! We all did a pretty good job right 😉 A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087) on Dec 1, 2019 at 7:48pm PST



Meanwhile, Dipika also shared some pictures of herself and Shoiab, along with a friend. The pictures were taken on a flight. Alongside the picture, the actress wrote, “Kaayi dino se mera schedule itna busy raha hai ki hum teeno ko humaari gapshup ka waqt hi nahi mila!!! So here we are making the best of the time and catching up on all our talks!!! and this is a moment and a bond I treasure the most!!! Allhamdulillah (sic).”

On the work front, Dipika is currently portraying the role of a TV actress in a show called Kahaan Hum Kahaaan Tum. The interesting plotline has been keeping the audience hooked to the screens whereas Shoaib was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan as Abhimanyu. Both the actors fell in love on the sets of their show Sasural Simar Ka.

For the unversed, in February 2018, the pair had tied the knot with each other in a nikah ceremony. Dipika had won the popular reality show Bigg Boss season 12.