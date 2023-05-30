Dipika Kakar, best known for her work on the television show Sasural Simar Ka, has given up acting. The actress, who is expecting her first kid, has said that she intends to take pleasure in becoming a stay-at-home mum. I am relishing this stage of pregnancy and welcoming our first child, the actress, who is married to her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Shoaib Ibrahim, said, “I am enjoying this phase of pregnancy and welcoming our first child. The excitement is on another level. I started working at a very young age and continued for about 10 – 15 years at a stretch. As my pregnancy journey began, I told Shoaib that I don’t want to work and want to quit acting. I want to live a life as a housewife and mother.”

Dipika’s professional life

Dipika Kakar entered the industry with the television show, Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi. Dipika was also seen television drama, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. She also participated in reality television programmes like Bigg Boss 12, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and Nach Baliye 8. She last appeared in 2020’s Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, starring Karan Singh Grover. The actress hasn’t been seen on television since that time.

Dipika’s personal life

In 2018, Dipika Kakar married Shoaib Ibrahim, the love of her life. Through their daily vlogs, the pair frequently give glimpses of their daily lives. The couple delighted their followers by announcing the birth of their child in January 2023.

Dipika and Sohaib let their followers know of their pregnancy in a joint post. Since then, the couple has never missed an opportunity to share details about Dipika’s pregnant journey with their followers.