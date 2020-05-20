Popular TV actor Ashiesh Roy, known for featuring on the show Sasural Simar Ka, said he is currently in ICU and asked for monetary help as he is undergoing dialysis.

The 55-year-old actor took to Facebook and shared two updates on Sunday, writing, “Need your urgent money for dialysis… I’m in the ICU, very ill (sic).”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also took to Twitter and urged film associations to raise money for the actor.

“Actor Ashish Roy (Bond) is seriously ill, on dialysis and in the ICU. He has appealed for financial help on FB. I’m doing all I can to help. Can industry associations also help the ailing actor?” Mehta wrote on Monday.

Actor Ashish Roy (Bond) is seriously ill, on dialysis and in the ICU. He has appealed for financial help on FB. I’m doing all I can to help. Can industry associations also help the ailing actor? @sushant_says@ashokepandithttps://t.co/d8qpAan1VK — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 19, 2020

The Aligarh director tagged Sushant Singh, general secretary, Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) and Ashoke Pandit, chief advisor, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

Roy, who has been in active in the entertainment industry since late 1990s, has acted in films such as Emraan Hashmi-starrer Raja Natwarlal and MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar.

His credits on the small screen include Banegi Apni Baat, Remix, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Jeannie Aur Juju.