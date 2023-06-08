Word on the street is that our very own Diljit Dosanjh may have caught the eye of none other than international sensation Taylor Swift.

According to a snazzy report, the two mega-stars were recently spotted cozying up at a restaurant in Vancouver. Eyewitnesses claim they were having an absolute blast, laughing their hearts out and even indulging in some sweet and affectionate gestures.

Diljit wasn’t about to let this rumor mill go into overdrive without putting his two cents in. He took to Twitter to set the record straight and preach about the importance of privacy. In his tweet, he dropped some wisdom, saying, “Yaar Privacy Naam Di v Koi Cheez Hundi Aa,” which basically

means that “there is something called privacy, my friends.”

Now, let’s talk about the news outlet that first spilled the tea. They gave us all the details about this unexpected rendezvous. Apparently, the rendezvous happened at the trendy Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbor in Vancouver. Witnesses confirmed that Diljit and Taylor were having a whale of a time, sharing laughter and engaging in some &”touch-touch&” moments.

Netflix just announced a major scoop—a brand-new film called “Chamkila” starring Dosanjh, alongside Parineeti Chopra. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, this movie dives into the life of the legendary Punjabi singer and musician, Amar Singh Chamkila.

However, not everything is smooth sailing for Diljit. It seems that his decision to go without his signature turban in the film has stirred up some controversy. Social media users have voiced their disappointment, giving him a bit of a hard time.

So, are Diljit and Taylor brewing up a romance, or is it all just a friendly encounter? And how will Diljit handle the turban backlash? We will be keeping our eyes peeled for more updates on this tantalizing gossip. Stay tuned, and let the drama unfold.