Diljit Dosanjh spreads eid cheer with special song

Celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with a heartfelt gesture, Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh shared warm wishes and surprised fans with a special song dedicated to the occasion. Embracing the spirit of the festival, Diljit was spotted at a mosque in Mumbai, dressed elegantly in a black kurta pyjama, where he joined in offering prayers and exchanged greetings with locals, spreading joy and harmony.

In a video shared on Instagram, Diljit showcased his musical prowess by presenting fans with a melodious treat, singing soulful Punjabi verses expressing gratitude for the blessings bestowed by “Allah.” The gesture resonated deeply with his followers, who flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages, extending their Eid greetings and admiration for the artist’s humility and talent.

Among the sea of comments, one user expressed, “Greetings to Diljit, God is one. Happy Eid,” encapsulating the sentiment echoed by many others who applauded Diljit’s generosity and sincerity.

While delighting fans with his musical offering, Diljit is also ready to mesmerize audiences on the acting front with his upcoming project, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila,’ scheduled for release on April 12 on OTT platforms. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, the film promises an immersive exploration into the life and legacy of the legendary Punjabi artist, Amar Singh Chamkila, with Diljit portraying the iconic singer and Parineeti Chopra depicting his wife, Amarjot.

Reflecting on the journey of bringing Chamkila’s story to life, Imtiaz Ali remarked, “Stories of young musicians that challenge the norms of society, who see unprecedented success and then have violent ends is, unfortunately, a worldwide phenomenon. The life and times of Chamkila raised important questions for society but ultimately it is a celebration of the life of an artist, the story of a musician who could never give up his first love – music.”

Produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films, the film promises to captivate audiences with its poignant narrative and soul-stirring music, available on Saregama.