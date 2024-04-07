Diljit Dosanjh Shares BTS photos from ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ set ahead of Netflix premiere

Diljit Dosanjh, the beloved actor known for his charismatic presence on and off screen, has recently delighted his fans with a sneak peek into the making of his upcoming film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. Sharing some captivating behind-the-scenes shots on Instagram, Diljit gave fans a glimpse into the world of the film, alongside his co-star Parineeti Chopra.

In these candid captures, we see Diljit fully immersed in his role as the legendary Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. From mingling with locals to sharing light moments with Parineeti, the photos exude the essence of the film’s setting and story.

Accompanying the snapshots, Diljit shared his excitement for the film’s release, scheduled for April 12 on Netflix. His caption, “CHAMKILA 12th April on @netflix_in,” further fueled the anticipation among fans, who flooded the comments section with expressions of eagerness and anticipation.

‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, helmed by the talented Imtiaz Ali, promises to unveil the untold tale of Punjab’s original rockstar, who defied odds and soared to fame in the 1980s with his music. Diljit Dosanjh steps into the shoes of Chamkila himself, portraying the journey from poverty to stardom, while Parineeti Chopra essays the role of his wife, Amarjot Kaur.

The recently released trailer offers a glimpse into Chamkila’s life, depicting his rise to fame amidst societal challenges and controversies surrounding his music. Despite facing criticism for his provocative lyrics, Chamkila’s music strikes a chord with the masses, especially the women, leading to unexpected alliances and alliances.

With its blend of drama, music, and social commentary, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ promises to be a compelling watch for audiences worldwide. As the release date draws near, fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness Diljit and Parineeti bring this captivating story to life on the digital screen.

Mark your calendars for April 12 as ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ premieres on Netflix, promising an immersive cinematic experience that celebrates the legacy of Punjab’s musical icon.