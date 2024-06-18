Diljit Dosanjh sparks Bhangra frenzy on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

In a landmark moment for Indian music, Diljit Dosanjh made a dazzling debut on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ captivating the audience with his infectious Bhangra rhythms and vibrant energy.

Dosanjh lit up the stage with performances of his chart-topping tracks ‘Born To Shine’ and ‘G.O.A.T.,’ exuding his trademark charisma. The performance culminated with a heartfelt rendition of “Mai hoon Punjab,” highlighting his deep connection to his roots.

Jimmy Fallon introduced Dosanjh with palpable excitement, saying, “You can catch our next guest on his Dil-Luminati World Tour making his US TV debut performing ‘Born To Shine’ and ‘G.O.A.T.’ Please welcome the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet, Diljit Dosanjh!” The performance, available on The Tonight Show’s official YouTube channel, showcased Dosanjh in traditional Punjabi attire—an all-white kurta and tehmat—which added an authentic cultural flair to the evening.

Fans quickly took to social media to share their pride and enthusiasm. One admirer praised Dosanjh for bringing Punjabi flavor to the international stage, while another highlighted the historic significance of a Bhangra performance on such a prominent talk show.

Before taking the stage, Dosanjh shared behind-the-scenes moments with Fallon, revealing a warm and playful rapport. Videos posted on Fallon’s Instagram showed Dosanjh teaching Fallon some Punjabi phrases and even engaging in a fun glove swap featuring custom gloves from the show.

Dosanjh’s appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’ is yet another high point in a series of groundbreaking achievements. He recently made headlines as the first Punjabi singer to perform at the prestigious Coachella music festival. In the film industry, Dosanjh has been busy with notable projects such as playing the lead in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila,’ alongside Parineeti Chopra, and appearing in ‘Crew’ with Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon.

Adding to his impressive repertoire, Dosanjh’s highly anticipated song ‘Bhairava Anthem’ featuring Prabhas from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ was released on Monday. As if that wasn’t enough, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of ‘Jatt and Juliet 3,’ set to hit theaters on June 27.

Dosanjh’s performance on ‘The Tonight Show’ not only marks a significant milestone in his career but also serves as a testament to the growing global appreciation for Punjabi music and culture.