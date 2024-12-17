Diljit Dosanjh slams and schools trolls for stirring Punjab spelling controversy

A recent post by Diljit Dosanjh has left the internet divided over the ‘Punjab vs Panjab’ controversy. Following trolling, the global music sensation has taken a moment to slam the trolls and school them. Recently, the ‘Lover’ hitmaker shared a video on X announcing his Chandigarh concert. The artist captioned the post as ‘Panjab.’ Several social media users started calling out Diljit for the spelling iterating that Panjab is used by the Pakistani side of the territory. Moreover, several users noted that the Indian tri-colour flag was missing and started accusing Diljit of conspiring.

Following the accusation, Diljit Dosanjh penned a note setting things straight with the trolls and addressing the ‘conspiracy theory.’ Taking to X, the artist shared an old post where he added the Indian tri-colour while referring to Chandigarh, Panjab. Shutting the trolls, he wrote, “PANJAB, kisi Ek tweet mein agar PANJAB ke saath India flag mention reh Gaya toh conspiracy. Bengaluru ke tweet mein bhi ek jagah reh Gaya tha mention karna. Agar Punjab ko PANJAB likha, toh conspiracy. PANJAB ko chaahe PUNJAB likho, PANJAB WILL BE PANJAB. (If I forgot to mention the India flag with Panjab in one tweet, then you create a conspiracy. I missed mentioning it even in a Bengaluru tweet. If I write Punjab as Panjab, then conspiracy. Even if we write Panjab as Punjab, Panjab will be Panjab).”

Advertisement

ਪੰਜਾਬ Advertisement Kisi ek Tweet Mai Agar ਪੰਜਾਬ ke Saath Flag Mention Reh Gaya Toh Conspiracy BENGALURU ke Tweet Mai bhi Ek Jagha Reh Gaya Thaa Mention Karna.. Agar ਪੰਜਾਬ Ko PANJAB Likha toh Conspiracy PANJAB Ko Chaye PUNJAB likho..

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੰਜਾਬ Hee Rehna Panj Aab – 5 Rivers… pic.twitter.com/a1U7q8DW5j — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 16, 2024



Additionally, he added, “Panj Aab – meaning Five Rivers…Hats off to those who are using a foreign language (English) to push conspiracy theories. In the future, I will write PANJAB in Punjabi, as in Gurumukhi. You guys won’t stop I know. So, keep going. How many times do we have to prove that we love India? Do something new or have you been given a task to create conspiracies around me?”

Following this, a fan asked Diljit to not pay any heed to the trolls. “Why are you even bothering…some people have no work to do but to troll!! Life mein sabko explanation dena zaruri nai hai…(It’s not important to give an explanation to everyone). You are here because of your fans who are as young as two years old..!” To this, the singer responded that he wasn’t bothered by them. His translated reply reads, “I don’t bother about these things. But repeatedly tweeting false claims makes them seem true, so it’s necessary to counter them.”

Also Read: Netizens troll Ananya Panday for saying people are taking her ‘seriously after CTRL and Call Me Bae’

Moving ahead, Diljit’s next stop in the Indian leg of his Dil-luminati tour is Mumbai. The music sensation will perform there on December 19. Diljit will conclude the tour on December 29 in Guwahati.