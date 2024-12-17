Diljit Dosanjh finds ‘sukoon’ in Kashmir; Check video

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is currently unwinding in the serene landscapes of Kashmir, often referred to as “heaven on earth.”

Known for his vibrant personality and soulful connection with fans, Diljit Dosanjh gave his followers a glimpse into his peaceful Kashmir getaway through a heartwarming Instagram reel.

Advertisement

The video captures Diljit in his element—playing with birds, offering prayers, strolling through the scenic lanes, chatting with locals, and even shopping at bustling markets. Ever the people’s star, he also paused to click pictures with fans along the way.

Advertisement

Complementing the visuals, Diljit chose the soulful Sufi track “Wohi Khuda Hai” by Milad Raza Qadri as the background score, amplifying the tranquil vibe. His simple caption said it all: “KASHMIR >> Sukoon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

While Diljit enjoys his much-needed break, he recently found himself addressing a controversy regarding his choice to spell Punjab as ‘Panjab.’ During his ongoing ‘Dil-Luminati’ tour in India, the singer-actor clarified his stance in a candid note shared on social media.

“Punjabi. If I mistakenly didn’t put up India’s flag after writing ‘Panjab’ in a tweet, it became a conspiracy,” he wrote, referring to a recent incident from Bengaluru. Diljit explained the roots of the word, saying, “If you write ‘Panjab’ instead of ‘Punjab,’ it will remain ‘Punjab.’ Panj Aab – 5 Rivers.”

Taking a firm stand, he added, “Bravo to those who create conspiracies around the usage of a word in the Englishmen’s language. You know what? I will write ‘Panjab.’ How many times do we need to prove that we LOVE INDIA? Bring something new, or is creating conspiracies all you get paid for?”

Earlier, Diljit also spoke about the challenges of hosting live concerts in India. After a performance in Chandigarh, he expressed concerns about the lack of proper infrastructure for large-scale shows.

“Here, we don’t have the infrastructure for live shows. This is a source of big revenue, and many people get work through it. I’ll try next time to have the stage at the center so everyone can enjoy it equally. Until then, I won’t do shows in India,” he stated.