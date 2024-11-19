Diljit Dosanjh calls out hotel balcony fans during Ahmedabad concert

Punjabi music icon Diljit Dosanjh recently made waves at his Ahmedabad concert when he took a brief pause during his performance to address a unique situation.

The superstar noticed a group of fans enjoying his show from the hotel balcony, without tickets, and decided to call them out in front of the entire audience.

A viral video captures Diljit halting the music and pointing towards the balcony, saying, “Yeh jo hotel ki balcony mein baithe hai, aap ka toh bada accha bhi hoya. Yeh hotel waale game kar gaye (Those sitting in the hotel balcony, this is good for you. The hotel outsmarted us). Without tickets, huh?”

Advertisement

Check out more pictures from Diljit’s Ahmedabad show:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Diljit’s concerts have been making headlines recently, not only for his powerful stage presence but also for the thought-provoking moments that unfold. In a bold move, the singer recently challenged the Telangana government after receiving a notice over his songs referencing alcohol.

Taking a strong stance against this, Diljit suggested a nationwide ban on alcohol. He declared that if alcohol consumption were banned in India, he would stop performing songs with alcohol references. The singer, who identifies as a teetotaler himself, emphasized that his music also includes devotional songs, two of which released recently during his tour.

Beyond the political and social issues, Diljit Dosanjh has also used his platform to defend his fans many times. Recently, he called out online trolls who mocked a young girl for getting emotional during one of his performances.