Diljit Dosanjh charms Jaipur: Fan leaves roka ceremony to attend concert

Diljit Dosanjh brought his signature charm and energy to Jaipur during his much-anticipated Dil-Luminati Tour.

The Punjabi superstar’s performance was not just a musical treat; it became a heartwarming moment for one enthusiastic fan. As he engaged with the audience, one female concert-goer made headlines when she revealed she had left her roka ceremony to attend his show.

Diljit, initially taken aback, responded with a playful comment about timing, reminding everyone that “there’s a right time for everything.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

In a sweet gesture, he expressed his affection by saying, “I love you too!” to the fan. He then surprised her by removing his black jacket and gifting it to her, suggesting she keep it for the one she would eventually marry. This heartfelt interaction sparked cheers and applause from the crowd.

The journey of Diljit Dosanjh to Jaipur began with a vibrant entrance, sporting a pink jersey that matched the city’s nickname, “Pink City.”

He shared a fun reel on social media during his flight, captioning it, “PINK CITY Jaipur DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24.” Upon his arrival, he was greeted warmly at his luxury hotel, receiving a traditional garland and an aarti ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Before the concert, Diljit took a moment to enjoy the scenic views from Nahargarh Fort, sharing serene photos of himself meditating against a breathtaking sunrise backdrop.

The Dil-Luminati Tour marks a significant return for Diljit to India after a global stint, with the Indian leg having kicked off in Delhi last month. The tour is ready to hit multiple cities, including Chandigarh, Guwahati, Pune, Indore, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.