Diljit Dosanjh calls out Telangana’s censorship and changes lyrics

Diljit Dosanjh recently found himself at the center of a controversy following a legal notice from the Telangana government just hours before his Hyderabad concert. The notice, issued on Friday, warned the Punjabi singer not to perform songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence, following a complaint from a Chandigarh resident.

The complaint highlighted specific tracks, including ‘Patiala Pegg’ and ‘Panchatara’, alleging that these songs encouraged harmful behaviors at a previous show in New Delhi.

The government also raised concerns about the safety of children at the concert, urging organizers to ensure that no minors were involved, given the loud noises and strobe lights often used during such performances.

Instead of backing down, Diljit Dosanjh responded with his characteristic flair, using the stage to address the issue directly.

In a viral moment shared by his team, the singer adjusted his lyrics during the performance to make a subtle yet pointed comment about what he saw as double standards.

Addressing the audience, he said, “If an artist from abroad comes, they can sing whatever they want, but when it’s an Indian artist, you interfere. But let me tell you, I am Dosanjhawala, I won’t leave.”

In a further twist, Diljit addressed rumors surrounding the success of his concerts, specifically the rapid sell-out of tickets. He shared with his fans that his rise to fame had been the result of years of hard work, not an overnight sensation.

“Some people can’t digest why these big shows are happening and how tickets sell out in two minutes. Bro, I’ve been working hard for a long time. I didn’t become famous overnight,” he said.

As the concert unfolded, Diljit continued to modify his song lyrics in real-time. In a clever move, he altered lines from his hit tracks to comply with the government’s concerns.

For instance, during his popular track ‘Lemonade’, he changed the lyrics from “Tainu teri ‘daaru’ ch pasand aa Lemonade” (You like your lemonade with alcohol) to “Tainu teri ‘coke’ ch pasand aa Lemonade” (You like your lemonade with coke). Similarly, in ‘5 Taara’, the reference to “Five stars liquor shop” was changed to “Five stars hotel.”

Beyond the music, Diljit also used the platform to raise awareness about cybercrime, encouraging concertgoers to be vigilant about online fraud. He took a moment to promote the Telangana government’s helpline number, 1930, which addresses issues related to cybercrime.

Additionally, he touched upon the issue of ticket reselling, with the government reportedly working on solutions to prevent such practices.

The Hyderabad concert was part of Diljit’s ongoing ‘Dil-Luminati’ Tour, which has garnered significant attention both in India and abroad. After successful shows in Delhi and Jaipur, the singer met an enthusiastic crowd in Hyderabad.