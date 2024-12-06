Diljit Dosanjh begins Bengaluru leg of Dil-Luminati Tour with iconic idli stop

Punjabi pop sensation Diljit Dosanjh began the Bengaluru chapter of his much-anticipated ‘Dil-Luminati India Tour’ with a quintessential South Indian experience. Before hitting the stage, Diljit made a stop at the legendary Rameshwaram Cafe, where he relished the cafe’s signature ghee podi idli, a crispy dosa, and a traditional filter coffee—all from the comfort of his car.

Fans got a sneak peek into this memorable detour through a video shared by Team Dosanjh on Instagram. The clip documents Diljit’s journey, starting from Punjab airport to his arrival in Bengaluru.

The candid video shows Diljit Dosanjh’s excitement as he indulged in local flavors, including idli, showcasing his love for food and culture.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEAM DOSANJH (@teamdiljitglobal)

Earlier, the tour’s Kolkata leg saw Diljit delivering an electrifying performance that left fans spellbound. Apart from the music, his heartfelt speech about Kolkata’s cricket culture and Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), struck a chord with the audience.

Quoting KKR’s iconic slogan, “Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re,” Diljit described it as a mantra for success, saying, “This slogan carries such a powerful message about teamwork and effort. If you give 199 percent, victory has no choice but to follow. And because it’s Shah Rukh Khan Sir’s team, it should be amazing.” His tribute to King Khan and the team added an emotional touch to the high-energy evening.

With Bengaluru done, the ‘Dil-Luminati India Tour’ continues to travel across India, bringing music and entertainment to fans in Indore on December 8, Chandigarh on December 14, and Guwahati on December 29. Each stop promises the signature charm and infectious energy that Diljit is popular for.