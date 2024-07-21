Diljit Dosanjh unveils release date for ‘Sardaar Ji 3’

Diljit Dosanjh, the celebrated actor and singer, has officially announced the release date for his highly anticipated Punjabi film, Sardaar Ji 3. On Sunday, Dosanjh took to social media to share the film’s first poster, generating a buzz among fans.

The motion poster was revealed on Instagram, accompanied by the announcement that Sardaar Ji 3 will hit theaters globally on June 27, 2025. In the poster, Dosanjh’s silhouette is prominently present, with a voice-over playfully correcting someone who mispronounces “Sardaar” as just “Sardaar.” Dosanjh’s character then insists on the correct form, “Sardaar Ji.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

The film’s producers have yet to disclose additional details, leaving fans eager for more information. The original Sardaar Ji, which debuted in 2015, was a directorial venture of Rohit Jugraj and starred Mandy Takhar and Neeru Bajwa. It enjoyed a record-breaking launch in Punjabi cinema, and its sequel, Sardaar Ji 2, released in 2016, continued the franchise’s success under Jugraj’s direction.

The announcement of the third installment comes after a notable period for Diljit Dosanjh. Recently, he captivated audiences with his roles in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila and the Punjabi comedy Jatt and Juliet 3. His Dil-luminati Tour also earned acclaim during its recent run across the USA and Canada, showcasing his versatile talent and maintaining his popularity both locally and internationally.

Fans of Diljit Dosanjh responded enthusiastically to the new poster. Social media was abuzz with comments, with one user proclaiming, “Diljit is the ultimate Sardaarji,” and another expressing high excitement with, “EXCITEMENT LEVEL 100.” Many others expressed their anticipation, noting that the new film promises a nostalgic return to the beloved series.

As the release date approaches, fans will undoubtedly be eagerly awaiting more updates about Sardaar Ji 3, which promises to continue the franchise’s blend of humor, fantasy, and Punjabi charm.