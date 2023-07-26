Who is Sia? Diljit Dosanjh drops hint on collaboration

Diljit Dosanjh recently teased a potential collaboration with the renowned singer and songwriter, Sia, through an intriguing Instagram post. Fans and followers flooded his comment box with speculations about the exciting project that might result from this unique crossover of Diljit Dosanjh and Sia.

Now, let’s take a closer look at who Sia is.

Hailing from Australia, Sia Kate Isobelle Furler began her musical journey as a singer with the acid jazz band Crisp back in the mid-1990s. After Crisp disbanded in 1997, she embarked on her solo career and released her debut studio album, OnlySee, in her home country of Australia. Subsequently, she ventured to London, lending her vocals to the British duo Zero 7. Over the years, Sia delivered her talents in the form of two more studio albums, Healing Is Difficult in 2001, and Colour the Small One in 2004.

Perhaps you’ve grooved to some of her globally famous numbers like ‘Cheap Thrills,’ ‘Unstoppable,’ and ‘I’m Still Here’ at parties. But Sia’s musical prowess extends beyond these hits, as she has written and performed numerous other captivating songs.

Beyond her musical achievements, Sia is known for her advocacy for animals and her compassion towards them. As a vegetarian, she has been an active supporter of campaigns that protest large-scale pet breeding while encouraging people to spay or neuter their pets. In 2013, she performed at the Beagle Freedom Project Gala and used her talents to promote the cause of “cruelty-free fashion” through her song “Free the Animal” in 2015.

Over the years, Sia has also been candid about her personal life, openly discussing her sexual orientation in interviews. She had a past relationship with JD Samson that ended in 2011, and when questioned about her sexuality, she shared her belief that gender doesn’t define the connections she forms with people. She identified as queer on Twitter in 2013.

Born on 18th December 1975 in Adelaide, South Australia, Sia grew up in a family that had a strong connection to the world of music and art. Her father, Phil Colson, was a musician, while her mother, Loene Furler, was an art lecturer. Interestingly, Sia is also the niece of actor Kevin Colson. As a child, she found inspiration in the performing styles of legends like Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, and Sting, whose influence shaped her artistic journey.

Now that you have a glimpse of who Sia is, the prospect of a collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh surely sparks excitement and curiosity about what musical magic they might create together. Let’s keep an eye out for more updates on this exciting musical partnership!