Dibyojyoti- Priyanka’s new music video intertwines love and despair

Dibyojyoti Dutta and Priyanka Bhattacharjee, the popular faces of tinsel town are pairing up for a musical video titled “Milon Hobe Koto Dine”. Directed by debutant Arko Kiran Guha, the dramatic sad song depicts a melancholic tone and emotional outpours that are bound to make the heart skip a beat.

Earlier, Dibyojyoti and Priyanka have won hearts and became popular names in every household through their depiction of next-door characters in daily soaps. Dibyojyoti is currently playing the male lead in the serial, Anurager Chowa starring opposite Swastika Ghosh. Whereas, Priyanka is gearing up for her next web series Necro, directed by Dip. Now the duo is all set to pair up for the first time in the music video ‘Milon Hobe Koto Dine’ and there are a lot of expectations from the pair. The music video is slated to release this Diwali.

Produced by Priyanka Bhattacharya herself, the heart rendering song is presented by Aditi Bose, who has a delicate warmth in her voice. The team has already wrapped up the shooting. Speaking about her new venture Priyanka shared, “This is my first venture into production and I always wanted my first project to be a different one. This song ‘Milan Hobe Koto Dine’ is a very well known song and is close to the hearts of every Bengali. We tried to present it in a new way. Aditi has sung it beautifully, keeping intact the essence and melody. Hope the audience will also like its style and flavour. Also, it was great to work with Dibyojyoti.”

Actor Dibyojyoti Dutta was recently on a family-vacay to Bangkok. Taking a break from the hectic schedule, the actor was spotted enjoying a fun family time on the exotic trip. From taking a round at the Safari World, to posing with the wax statue of Bruce Lee at Madame Tussade’s Bangkok, Dibyojyoti swamped his social media handle with photos from his travel dump.

The young actor started his acting gig in 2017 with the popular soap, ‘Joyee’ which starred actress Debadrita Basu opposite him. The popularity of the show made them a household name in Bengal. He was then featured in the horror comedy soap ‘Chuni Panna’, followed by the family drama ‘Desher Mati’. The actor is currently on a roll as his ongoing serial ‘Anurager Chowa’ is grabbing attention and enjoying good TRP ratings.