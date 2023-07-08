Taylor Swift surprises fans with her new music video for ‘I Can See You’ at Kansas City show

After premiering a new music video at a Kansas City show, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift invited Taylor Lautner and Joey King onstage, reported People.

At her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, Swift, 33, surprised the audience by debuting a brand-new music video for the song ‘I Can See You.’ The video stars Joey King Presley Cash and Taylor Lautner. Swift stunned the audience at Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium during the first of two shows by bringing King, Lautner, and Cash. By performing backflips and cartwheels onstage, Lautner astounded the audience.

According to People, in the music video, the trio help Swift take back her album ‘Speak Now’. King and Presley also made appearances in Swift’s 2011 ‘Mean’ music video.

The special release of the ‘Enchanted’ singer’s long-awaited re-recording of her 2010 album ‘Speak Now’ (Taylor’s Version) coincided with the release of the unique surprise.

With contributions from Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams, the new album has updated versions of the original track listing and previously released bonus songs, as well as six brand-new ‘from the vault’ songs.

Swift announced the album’s release date back in May, stating that the songs — all of which she wrote herself — “were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness,” reported People.

The Grammy winner elaborated on the album in a separate statement released on Friday morning, saying it was inspired by “the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas, and tragedies” of her life between the ages of 18 and 20.

“I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story,” she wrote. “I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now. Therefore, you have 6 From The Vault tracks!”

Swift continued with a reference to her song “Innocent,” writing that she recorded Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) when she “was 32 (and still growing up, now),” and that the memories it brought back filled her “with nostalgia and appreciation. For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work.”

“Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall,” she concluded.

The star accompanied her message to fans with a photo of her lying in the grass beneath a cherry blossom tree while wearing jeans, sandals and a blue-striped T-shirt.

Swift did make one change to the words of her smash hit ‘Better Than Revenge’ on the release, despite the fact that nearly all of the re-recorded tracks have remained virtually the same musically and lyrically.

The original song featured the lyrics, “She’s not a saint, and she’s not what you think / she’s an actress, whoa / She’s better known for the things that she does / On the mattress, whoa.”

In Swift’s latest release, the latter line was switched to, “He was a moth to the flame / She was holding the matches, whoa,” reported People.