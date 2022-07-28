Pratik Sehajpal says ‘Dolce Gabbana’ will be on every party playlist

Pratik Sehajpal of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ fame is quite excited about his new music video ‘Dolca Gabbana’. He promises that it is a unique song that will find a place on every playlist.

Composed by Siddharth Kasyap, the song features lyrics by Kumaar and Biswaa lends his voice to it.

Talking about the song, the composer said: “The uniqueness of the song plays a major role in the vision of SK Music Works. ‘Dolce Gabbana’ is a very new for us lyrically and it portrays a bold approach which many viewers would connect with.”

Pratik Sehajpal said, “Looking forward to the response of the song from the audience. It’s an out-and-out groovy track that is surely going to be a part of every club’s party playlist. Although the song has a western touch, it is undoubtedly high on its desi feel.”

The video will be released on the YouTube channel of SK Music Works and is available on all audio platforms.