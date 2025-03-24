Allu Arjun is charging 175 crores for Atlee’s next: Report

Following the reports that ‘Pushpa’ star Allu Arjun will collaborate with ‘Jawan’ maker Atlee, fans have been brimming with anticipation. Additionally, word surfaced that Janhavi Kapoor is going to star in the film as the leading lady. While there is no official announcement on the collaboration, a recent report discloses Arjun’s whopping fee for the project.

As per a Pinkvilla report, Allu Arjun is charging 175 crores for the film. Moreover, he will be taking a 15 per cent stake in the profit. A source told the outlet, “Allu Arjun has locked a deal worth Rs 175 crore with producer, Sun Pictures, along with a backend deal of 15 per cent stake in profits. It’s the biggest front-end deal signed by an actor in the modern era. And Allu has allotted bulk dates to Atlee and Sun Pictures from August 2025. The idea is to roll with the film in the window of August to October, depending on the time taken for pre-production.”

Moreover, the source added, “Despite all the newness in the visuals, the screenplay will have all the elements of a quintessential Atlee film. From a strong introduction block to elevation points, and masala elements. It’s the most ambitious film for both Atlee and Allu Arjun.” Further, the source said, “After a success like Pushpa, it’s important to follow up with the right film to consolidate the position. A6 is the perfect project for Allu to up the stakes further.” However, there is no official confirmation about the film or fee.

Prior to this, reports suggested that Allu Arjun was going to begin work with director Trivikram Srinivas. This would follow the ground-breaking success of ‘Pushpa 2.’ However, his schedule might witness some alterations causing some delay in their collaboration.

Allu Arjun last delivered the smashing hit ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ which broke box office records. On the other hand, Atlee last backed Kalees’ ‘Baby John’ led by Varun Dhawan.