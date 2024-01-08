Deepika cuts b’day cake at Mumbai Airport before flying out with Ranveer

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who celebrated her 38th birthday on January 5, on Monday was spotted at the airport departure along with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, and was seen cutting a cake brought by a paparazzo.

The industry’s power couple were going for a vacation to an undisclosed location after Deepika’s birthday.

At the airport, a paparazzo brought a cake for the ‘Piku’ actress, and requested her to cut it. Ranveer was seen holding the cake in his hands, while his ladylove was cutting it. She held out the cake for a byte to the cameraperson, and also fed a small piece to Ranveer.

The actress tasted the cake, and hugged the paparazzo. The couple then posed for the lenses and were all smiles.

They even extended New Year greetings to the paparazzi.

For the airport look, Deepika opted for a long black dress with a hoodie, black sunglasses, and hair tied in her signature bun style.

While Ranveer sported a white tee shirt, black coat, matching trousers and a cap.

Earlier, Deepika also took to her Instagram handle, and shared a glimpse of a chocolate cake, on which it was written: “Happy Birthday Baby.”

The actress who was seen in ‘83’, captioned the picture: “Thank you all for the birthday love.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika is gearing up for the release of aerial action film ‘Fighter’. It stars Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor.

She also has ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, and ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline.