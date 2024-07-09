Retired Warner hints at return for ICC Champions Trophy “if selected”

Australia opener David Warner has once again hinted at a return to international cricket for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy despite announcing his international retirement over the past 12 months.

Warner had announced his Test retirement in January at the end of the Australian summer when he also announced that last year’s ODI World Cup was his final outing in the 50-over format. He also departed from T20I cricket after the recent T20 World Cup campaign. But on Tuesday, the explosive southpaw reiterated in a social media post that he would be open for a final ODI jaunt at next year’s ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

“I will continue to play franchise cricket for a while, and I am also open to playing for (Australia) in the Champions Trophy if selected,” he posted.

Back in January, Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins responded to the prospect of Warner making a one-off return for the Champions Trophy.

“I think it’s probably time to give some others a crack (in ODIs), but knowing that he’s going to still be playing cricket, so it might be more of a kind of break glass in an emergency option. But, you know, David is going to be scoring runs somewhere in the world. So you never quite know that this is (the end).”

Warner stands with 6932 ODI runs at an average of 45.30, making 22 centuries, second to Ricky Ponting on the all-time centuries list in the format.

In the build-up to the Champions Trophy, Australia tour England (September) and Pakistan (November) in ODI matches, where the team will likely look to blood the team’s next generation of 50-over top order batting talent. And with Warner unavailable for Australia during that time, it looks highly unlikely that the explosive left-hander will be considered for selection.

Meanwhile, reflecting on his international career in the post, Warner expressed his gratitude to his family and fans for the support throughout his illustrious career.

“Chapter closed!! It’s been an unbelievable experience to play at the highest level for such a long period. Australia was my team. The majority of my career was at the international level. It’s been an honour to be able to do this. 100+ games in all formats is my highlight,” he said.

“I want to say thanks to everyone out there who has made this possible. My wife and my girls, who sacrificed so much, thank you for all your support. No person will ever know what we’ve been through.”

“For all the cricket fans out there, I truly hope I have entertained you and changed cricket, especially tests, in a way where we scored a bit faster than others. We cannot do what we love without the fans, so thanks,” he added.

“This team has had unbelievable success the last few years and long may this continue. Pat Cummins, Andrew Old Mac (McDonald, Australian coach) and staff have got this,” he further stated.