BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Park Jung Min’s chemistry shine in ‘Newtopia’ stills

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Park Jing Min’s zombie apocalypse thriller ‘Newtopia’ is going to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 7, 2025. In a recent post, the streaming giant confirmed the release date sharing tantalising snippets of the upcoming drama. The drama teases a high-stakes narrative and a fluttering chemistry between the two.

In the drama, Park Jung Min plays the leading man. He initially encounters the zombie outbreak during his mandatory military service. His girlfriend, Kang Young Ju, (Jisoo) is an engineer with a new job who is waiting for his release. Separately, they navigate the city and fight off zombie attacks as they try to reunite.

The slated drama, ‘Newtopia’ is being helmed by Yoon Sung-Hyun. The director previously directed hit crime thrillers and dramas like ‘Time to Hunt,’ ‘Bleak Night’ and ‘Jury.’ Joining the team as script writers are ‘A Shop for Killers’ writer Ji Ho Jin in collaboration with Han Ji Won. Ji won previously worked on penning the Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite,’ and ‘Okja.’

The newly released snippets have piqued fans’ excitement and curiosity about the upcoming thriller. In the first still, a visible terrified Jisoo stands amidst a blurry crowd. In the second snap BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Park Jing Min wrap each other in a warm and tight embrace as they can’t stop smiling ear to ear. The photograph reflects their unbreakable bond and endearing chemistry.

Previously, on the acting front, Jisoo appeared in multiple cameos in several K-dramas. She took up a major role in the 2020 period action-comedy series “Snowdrop.” The K-pop idol also had a minor role in “Dr Cheon and the Lost Talisman” and is nnext going to star in “Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint,” a multi-part film adaptation of a popular webtoon.