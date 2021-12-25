‘Dance Meri Rani’ is a blend of Afro dance and African beauty: Nora Fatehi

Hailing from North Africa, Nora Fatehi has presented a blend of diverse cultures and styles of different parts of Africa in her latest release. Along with popular authentic Afro dance moves hailing from countries like Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, Nora has also paid attention to getting the look right as she dons ash blonde/light brown curly hair for one of the looks in the song.

Revealing the inspiration for the look, Nora Fatehi shares “Growing up, I was surrounded by beautiful African women, be it my family members, my friends, my mother, who were blessed with beautiful curly Afro like hair. I was always in awe of the variety of beauty we have in Africa from different shades of skin tones to different textures of hair. And I’ve always wanted to celebrate that as an artist. For years I’ve seen international artists beautifully represent

African hairstyles, fashion, and dance in various content across the globe. The African in me always wanted to celebrate Afro beauty and afro dance on a big scale through my art! With Dance Meri Rani I knew this was my chance to do just that!”

‘Dance Meri Rani’ is a recent album by rapper, singer, songwriter, and music composer Guru Randhawa featuring dancer Nora Fatehi.